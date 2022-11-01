Mardi Gras parade - Ghostbusters

The Iowa Ghostbusters walk along the Clinton Mardi Gras Halloween parade route Monday night in downtown Clinton. The Iowa Ghostbusters placed third in the parade’s small float category.

 Jenna Blount | Clinton Herald

CLINTON — The Clinton Mardi Gras Halloween parade featured more than 70 entries Monday, with awards given to floats and walking groups.

Parade winners as announced by Clinton Mardi Gras Halloween parade organizers Tuesday are:

People’s Choice

Canadian Pacific Railroad

Large Float

1st – Clinton National Bank

2nd – Mikes Transmission

3rd – 1st Central State Bank

4th – Prince of Peace School

5th – Nestle Purina

Small Float

1st – Clinton Public Library

2nd – Sarah Harding Senior Living

3rd – Iowa Ghostbusters

4th – Lundin Pulling Team

Walking Units

1st – Pathways Living Center

2nd – Mellennia Martial Arts

3rd – Justice Dance & Cheer

