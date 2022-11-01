CLINTON — The Clinton Mardi Gras Halloween parade featured more than 70 entries Monday, with awards given to floats and walking groups.
Parade winners as announced by Clinton Mardi Gras Halloween parade organizers Tuesday are:
People’s Choice
Canadian Pacific Railroad
Large Float
1st – Clinton National Bank
2nd – Mikes Transmission
3rd – 1st Central State Bank
4th – Prince of Peace School
5th – Nestle Purina
Small Float
1st – Clinton Public Library
2nd – Sarah Harding Senior Living
3rd – Iowa Ghostbusters
4th – Lundin Pulling Team
Walking Units
1st – Pathways Living Center
2nd – Mellennia Martial Arts
3rd – Justice Dance & Cheer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.