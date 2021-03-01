CLINTON — Upgrades and beer sales at Clinton Marina would bring more revenue to the city, and none of it will require tax dollars, Josh Eggers, Parks and Recreation director, says.
Eggers asked the Clinton City Council last week for permission to spend money from the Marina Fund for improvements to the marina and to allow beer sales at the Marina. The Council approved both unanimously.
Phase I of marina improvements – repairs to A Dock – are underway, and Eggers outlined plans last week for Phase II, improvements to B and C Docks.
The Marina's B Dock has a waiting list of over 20 boats for covered slips for 40-foot boats, Eggers said. The Marina has eight uncovered slips between the two sets of covered slips.
Eggers plans to cover those slips and rent them to the first eight boat owners on the waiting list, moving the current renters of the eight uncovered slips to uncovered slips elsewhere at the Marina.
Both the Marina Recommendations Committee and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved taking the project before the council, Eggers said.
Modifications to the C dock would move the floating deck to the opposite side of the gangplank and connect it to the existing docks. The city could build up to eight additional 20-foot slips and eventually add enough slips to connect the dock to the gas dock.
"So, ultimately, you would have the gangplank right in front of the Candlelight and you’d have a walkway from the gas dock, which would give us the ability to add at least four new slips of the 20-foot to 25-foot variety, of which we also have a waiting list for," Eggers said.
"I think currently we have a waiting list of at least seven slip renters for 20-foot slips and over 20 for 25-foot slips," Eggers said. "So if we put these slips in, these slips would fill automatically," he said.
The arrangement would take the party deck a little farther from the Candlelight so entertainment on the deck won’t bother Candlelight customers, Eggers said.
"Another piece to that puzzle would be the gas dock itself," said Eggers.
The Marina is staffed under the Candlelight Inn, which is about 75 yards from the marina, Eggers said. When someone parks in one of the Candlelight's handicapped parking spaces, Marina personnel can't see the gas dock, he said.
"We're dependent upon making a call to the Marina staff ... so then they can make the trek down there to finally pump the gas," said Eggers. "Some boaters may say ... 'I don't see anybody. I'm just going to leave.'"
Improvement plans call for building a platform and putting the Marina offices on the water.
“We’ve already got our point of sales down there for fuel right now. So we’d be able to move our Marina shop as well, to put it right there on the water," Eggers said. Marina staff would have direct access to boaters when they pull up. "Which I think is important."
The lower level of the Candlelight would open up for another business, one that would complement the Candlelight whose sales help fund the Marina.
“Our intent would be to kind of appeal to the river side of things, a little bit more with the … T-shirt, cutoff kind of group that … some of us are, myself included,” said Eggers.
"The great thing about this fund is it has the ability to regenerate itself," Eggers said. The increase in slip sales would be $10,000 a year. Fuel sales and residual spending will bring in even more revenue. Rent and 6% of sales from Candlelight Inn gives the city about $100,000 a year, Eggers said.
After spending $265,000 for the B and C Dock improvements, the Marina Fund will have about $313,000 left, Eggers said. “So it’s still pretty healthy, and there’s no plans right now to dip into that any further at this time.”
In three or four years, when the Marina needs to dredge, it will be able to use money from the Marina Fund rather than from the capital improvement funds, Eggers said.
Eggers asked the City Council to approve an additional money-maker last week: Selling beer at the Marina.
“Beer sales is something that’s very common on the river,” said Eggers. “If you go north and south of us, every marina pretty much sells beer except for Clinton Marina. So typically when you come to our marina, you have the ability to get gas and ice, and you have to walk up to our store to get … your apparel,” Eggers said.
Eggers said he consulted with City Attorney Patrick O'Connell and with the city's insurance agent, Julie Bray, and both endorsed the move.
The Marina would not be serving beer. It would be selling it, O’Connell said during last week's City Council meeting. "We still need to watch and pay attention, but it's much less exposure than if ... we have an open bar, which this will not be that case," he said.
"Anytime you're serving alcohol, you have to be responsible, you have to follow the law," O'Connell said.
"The main issue is we don't want to sell to any underage people," O'Connell said. The Marina will have measures in place for that. "We're going to have people that are trained," he said.
"If we're going to do it, we have to do it right. And that's the goal is to do it right so that we limit our exposure," O'Connell said.
“I do think we’re missing a significant opportunity with our alcohol sales," Eggers said.
"If we could put entertainment on the floating deck, maybe have some hot dogs ... I think we will maximize the opportunity that's ahead of us right now," Eggers said. "Not using tax dollars, I think that is the biggest selling point of this project right now."
Eggers hopes to bid the project in April or May, allowing construction during the summer. The renovated Marina would be ready for boating season in the spring of 2022.
The Council gave Eggers permission to use money from the Marina Fund to cover the remaining eight uncovered B-dock slips, move the floating deck to connect to 20-foot slips, connect that to the gas dock and create four more slips and to add four slips to the C dock.
Parks and Recreation will refine the drawings and consult with the Marina Recreation Committee to work out final plans, Eggers said. Eggers will bring final plans before the City Council for final approval before the city bids the project.
