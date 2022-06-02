CLINTON - Market Music 2022 has released its schedule of performers slated to take the stage this year during the Lyons Farmers Market.
Performances be in Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. Residents can shop the farmers market and bring a lawn chair to listen to the performances. They are:
• Wednesday, June 29: Travis Hosette; food vendor, T Daddy’s BBQ.
• Wednesday, July 13: Fishermen’s Holler; food vendor, Holly's Dogs.
• Wednesday, July 27: Lojo Russo; food vendor, Holly's Dogs.
• Wednesday, Aug. 10: The Unidynes; food vendor, Creative Catering Caravan.
• Wednesday, Aug. 24: Dirty Water Boys; food vendor, Nacho Ordinary Taco. Truck.
• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Brooke Byam; food vendor, Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck.
