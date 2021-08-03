CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Family Medicine has added a new physician.
Dr. Joseph Martz, who is now accepting new patients, earned his undergraduate degree from Truman State University and his Doctorate of Osteopathy from A. T. Still University: Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, both in Kirksville, Missouri. He completed his residency in family medicine at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Martz is a member of the American Board of Family Medicine and American Academy of Family Physicians. His areas of interest include community health, rural health and urgent care.
“I knew from an early age that I wanted to provide high quality medical care and serve a smaller community,” Martz said. “I am thrilled to be back in the Midwest and serve my new community here in Clinton.”
Martz was born and raised in Canton, Missouri. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family, as well as fishing and gardening.
Martz is seeing Family Medicine patients at MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, 915 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Call (563) 519-1850 to schedule an appointment.
