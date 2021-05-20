CLINTON — Local school districts are quickly complying with new legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds banning the requirement for masks on school property.
Reynolds signed House File 847 into law Thursday. The legislation includes an amendment regarding face covering policies for schools, cities and counties.
Under the new law, the Board of Directors, superintendent or chief administering officer of a school or school district and authorities in charge of an accredited nonpublic school are not to adopt, enforce or implement a policy requiring students, employees or members of the public to wear a face covering for any purpose while on the district’s or accredited nonpublic school’s property unless the facial covering is necessary for a specific extracurricular or instructional purpose or is required by Iowa Code under sections for eye or ear protection devices or any other provision of law, the legislation says.
The legislation also requires counties and cities to not adopt an ordinance, motion, resolution, amendment or use any other means requiring the owner of real property to implement a policy relating to the use of facial coverings that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state, the amendment says.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy and Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said both school districts will follow the law.
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson confirmed the Central DeWitt School District made wearing masks optional for staff and students beginning Wednesday. Northeast School District Superintendent Neil Gray said Thursday morning that the Northeast Board of Education considered the face mask mandate in light of new Iowa Department of Public Health guidance and approved removing the mandate effective immediately, giving parents, students and staff the option to make their own decision about mask use. The wearing of face masks within six feet of others was decided to be optional for students and staff at Wednesday’s meeting, Gray said.
Prior to the legislation being approved and signed, the Camanche School Board on Monday unanimously approved a motion to remove the mandate of masks for outdoor activities and outdoor athletics and make mask wearing suggested for those who are not vaccinated. The motion also included maintaining the current mask mandate indoors until the end of the school year and maintain social distancing, according to CDC guidelines, as much as possible. The Camanche School District sent out a statement Thursday on the district website live feed, noting staff and students now can choose whether to wear a mask in Camanche schools.
Camanche School Board member Travis Baker Monday supported the district removing the mask mandate for outdoor sporting events. Baker’s biggest concern was the safety of parents and grandparents when wearing masks in hot temperatures, he said. The risk of potentially causing a different medical condition by forcing mask use was not worth the reward of wearing the mask, Baker believes.
“We’ve had a lot of people vaccinated around the county and around the community,” Baker said. “We’ve had those choices. People have had plenty of time to either make the choice to be vaccinated or not be vaccinated. At least for the outdoor sports, my feeling is we remove the mandate of it and move towards more of a maybe a request or just a suggestion that people who aren’t vaccinated wear their mask.”
Camanche School Board member Peg Wolf voted in favor of the motion Monday but expressed concern about the availability of the vaccine for Camanche School District students. The district has a population of students who, at best, have had only their first vaccine and that is not effective, Wolf said. It is not going to be until the fall that the district has a group of students that will be vaccinated and that will only be for students 12 years old and above, she stressed.
“As a school board member, as a physician, I feel like it’s my responsibility to protect them,” Wolf said. “And we’re not talking about the crowd here because the crowd has a choice to be vaccinated or not. And if we go out with the group of adults, I have no problem not wearing a mask because you chose to be vaccinated or not. Those kids couldn’t. And all it takes is a few people who didn’t get vaccinated to carry the virus and start yelling at the kids. And those kids didn’t get that choice.”
Board member Stacy Kinkaid noted very few competitors, teachers and administrators at schools around Camanche have been wearing masks at multiple track meets over the last couple months. People are ready to let the masks go, at least outdoors, Kinkaid said Monday.
“I think people outdoors, at least, are ready to let the masks go for outdoors,” Kinkaid said. “And again, it’s a personal choice. So some people still feel comfortable wearing them, or more comfortable that are wearing them, but the percentages are really low, what I’ve seen anyway.”
