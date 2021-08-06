CLINTON — The local Masonic lodge doesn’t have the money to take needy children shopping for clothes this year, their officers said this week. They’re hoping donations from residents and businesses will resurrect Clothe-a-Child next year.
Four area Masonic lodges took turns organizing the Clothe-a-Child shopping event for many years, said Emulation Lodge #255 President Ron Mussmann. “We’ve been in charge ... for about 10 years.”
The lodges contact elementary school teachers and counselors for a list of students who need clothing,” said Mussmann. Children from Eagle Heights, Jefferson and Bluff Elementary in Clinton and from Camanche Elementary spend a couple of hours at Farm and Fleet on one day in October, filling bags with clothing.
The lodge allows each child about $150 and spent about $10,000 last year for 60 children, said Darrell Heim, treasurer for the Gateway Masonic Association.
The children board buses at their respective schools on a fall morning and are taken to Farm and Fleet, said Mussmann.
Masons, teachers and college students shop with the children, said Lodge Vice President Rodney Alexander, so about 120 people invade Farm and Fleet on the designated day.
Parents provide lists of things the children need, Mussmann said, and children pick out items on the list. “Farm and Fleet is just full of activity everywhere.”
Except in the automotive section, joked Heim.
Shopping takes two to three hours, according to Mussmann, but Alexander said the children are getting faster each year.
“Farm and Fleet are so good about getting the kids through,” said Mussmann. Sometimes Farm and Fleet will have gift cards for the kids so they can have something extra,” he said.
Farm and Fleet gives the Masons a 15% discount off the clothes, Mussmann said. The children typically buy socks, underwear, coats and boots. “A lot of winter clothing,” he said.
Shopping with the children touches the hearts of the people involved, said Mussmann. He recalled one little girl who was so proud of her new clothes that she hugged her bag tightly as she left the store.
Another little girl asked if she could get pajamas. She didn’t have any. A Fulton, Illinois Realtor paid the price for the night clothes, Mussmann said.
Another time a child was exploring the store and the adults lost track of him, so the store locked down until the child was found, Alexander said.
While everyone is shopping, Heim and his crew are busy making eggs, pancakes and sausages for breakfast. “Some of them are making Mickey Mouse pancakes,” Mussmann said.
The students board the buses with their purchases and meet at the lodge for breakfast. “Some of these kids just eat and eat,” said Mussmann.
“Some kids eat like they’ve never had sausage before,” Alexander said.
Breakfast is followed by play time before the buses take the children back to school to meet their parents.
“The kids soak it up,” said Heim. “They really love it.”
“Everybody says its a worthwhile ordeal,” Mussmann said. But donations are down because of COVID, and the Masons don’t have the money to take children shopping this year.
“I don’t want to go another year without doing it,” said Mussmann. “If anything, I’d like to see it expand.”
“[It’s] one of the ... things all lodges work hard at,” said Alexander.
Anyone who would like to help the Masons bring back Clothe-a-Child should send donations to Gateway Masonic Association, 415 S. First St., Clinton IA, 52732.
