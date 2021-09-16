CLINTON — If you are looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. The Clinton High School Band and Choir will host their second annual one-day mattress fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For one day only, Clinton High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4clinton21.
There will be 30-plus different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. Name brands, including Simmons Beautyrest and Therapedic, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. The Clinton High School Band and Choir benefit from every purchase.
The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions, first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.