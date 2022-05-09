DEWITT — Nahant Marsh executive director Brian Ritter and director of education Amy Loving will present a program on this local treasure May 17 as part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s travelogue series.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Nahant Marsh, located in Davenport, is an educational resource for people of all ages. Each year, thousands of students visit and learn about nature; older students use the marsh to hone their scientific skills and conduct research.
Adults from throughout the region enjoy the beauty of the marsh while others take part in myriad activities offered there. The marsh also is a mitigating factor against the floodwaters of the Mississippi River. In addition, it removes toxins from the water that passes through it.
This program had been scheduled earlier in the season but had to be canceled due to bad weather.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
The final program in the series on May 31 features Dubai, with Marcie Siegel of Davenport as the presenter.
