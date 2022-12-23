THOMSON, Ill. - “Christmas Mayhem 2,” an independent wrestling event at Majestic Pines Event Center, has raised $1,600 for the West Carroll School District's Sports Boosters.
Aside from the monetary contribution to West Carroll sports that the event raised both this year and last, West Carroll eighth grade teacher and professional wrestler Cole Havens performs for the want of defeating one opponent in particular: the stigma associated with professional wrestling.
“You get into a bigger city like Chicago,” Havens says, “they have a lot of these little wrestling shows that go on, but in a town like Thomson, Illinois, it’s not common to have a professional wrestling event, so you get a lot of skepticism.”
After each exhilarated event, Havens says he’s often approached by audience members who expected not to care for it and is told “that was actually a lot of fun.”
“That’s what it’s all about,” Havens says, “just getting people to get rid of whatever kind of pessimism or skepticism that they have about it and just go have a good time.”
The event was composed of eight different matches, each scheduled for one fall, meaning one of the contestants needed to hold both of the opponent’s shoulders to the mat for the count to win. The event also included a 10-man “Majestic Melee,” in which elimination occurred when a wrestler was thrown over the top rope out of the ring and both feet hit the floor, while a new contestant simultaneously entered the ring every minute. The last man standing, a wrestler who goes by the name Stumpy, won.
Havens entered the room dancing to the song “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran on his way to the ring, where he’d win in a tag-team match and received the biggest response from screaming and cheering West Carroll students in attendance up to that point in the show. It was second only to that given to West Carroll Middle School student adviser and professional MMA fighter Jeremy Castro.
Castro was featured in the final match and main event of the show vs. Bucky Collins in three rounds allowing MMA rules.
The odds seemed to quickly turn against Castro in the first round.
“The second round wasn’t pretty,” Castro says. “It was basically a beatdown on Mr. Castro.”
The struggle continued through the third round until Collins, disoriented from the fight, fell out of the ring near where Castro’s father, Gabe Castro, sat in the audience with his grandchildren, as planned for the show.
“My dad must have had enough,” Jeremy Castro says, “and he went over and laid him out. He’s always had my back.”
Ultimately, Jeremy Castro defeated Collins.
“I lifted him up high in the air,” Castro says, “slammed him, gave him a good punch, knocked him out, and he was history. Win for Team Castro.”
Immediately following the event, Havens says Majestic Pines owner Mike Kussmaul invited them back for “Christmas Mayhem 3” next year.
The event is a production by Homegrown Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion that has been gaining success since it was created in 2018 by Havens along with three other natives of Jo Daviess County. The shows put on through this organization are most often done for the benefit of the communities in which they take place.
Havens is thankful for everyone who came to the show on Saturday and encourages following Homegrown Wrestling on Facebook for upcoming announcements.
