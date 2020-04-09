CLINTON — Over the last several weeks, health and government officials alike have made several recommendations for the general public.
Social distancing, staying inside as much as possible and practicing good hygiene are among them. Now Clinton’s mayor, Scott Maddasion, has added to the list, saying residents should wear masks when they are out and about.
“Wear a mask when you’re out,” Maddasion said in his live-stream message Thursday. “I got a cloth mask the other day. My neighbor is making them, and she’s pumped out like 500 of these things. It’s pretty stylish.”
Maddasion says people should embrace wearing masks even if they feel “ridiculous” wearing one. He says regardless of that, the goal is to help save you and everyone else who is around. He also mentioned when it comes to essential employees like those at Walmart and Home Depot, that they, too, should wear a mask.
The mayor briefly touched on personal protection equipment as it pertains to MercyOne Clinton. He says as far as he knows, the hospital is in a position to handle a surge in the event one happens.
“The answer that I have from them is currently the amount of PPE they have is adequate,” Maddasion said. “Obviously, they could always use more. There’s always a need for that because you never know how much you are going to need.”
Maddasion says that when he spoke with a health official a couple of weeks back, that he was told the hospital is getting the normal shipment of supplies.
Additionally, the mayor spoke about the importance of social distancing, especially along the city’s riverfront. He says he noticed a lot of young people not abiding by those rules and stressed the importance of practicing the mitigating efforts. The mayor says he wants people to enjoy the outdoors and exercise along Riverview Drive, but wants them to do so responsibly.
“Please avoid large gatherings up there as well,” Maddasion said. “Treat this like any other location, gatherings of 10 or less. I know it is outside, but we really need to be cognitive of that. Parents, you know where your kids are at. Make sure they are not congregating in large groups up on the dike.”
Maddasion mentioned that if people are on the dike, to make sure they are not in the way of people running or riding bikes along the bike trail.
Lastly, the mayor asks the people of Clinton to continue to support the small businesses around town. He says you should consider leaving a larger tip, if possible, to help them out. He mentioned he was happy to see people going to Holly’s Dogs, as they had their grand opening in their new building right in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
