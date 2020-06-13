CLINTON — As summer gets ready to arrive and heat waves are on the horizon, Clintonians have been eyeing the Riverview Swimming Pool, waiting for the day the city opens it to the public.
Currently, the pool is full of crystal-clear blue water, but there are not any people surrounding it. Soon that will change, according to Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion. He said the pool is opening in less than two weeks.
“RVP will open to the public on Monday, June 22,” Maddasion said via email. The lap swim short course will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the long course from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., he said.
Summer Day Camp Programs that have been approved by the Rec office will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m.
Family Swim will be from 3 to 6 p.m.
Maddasion said people can get their passes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to the pool opening soon, he said a few annual summer events are going on as normal, with social distancing measures in place. He said some of them had to cancel due to the pandemic, most notably Finally Fridays. But, he said, there will be a modified Fourth of July Festival, Music on the Avenue, and the LumberKings are going to host a few concerts each month at the park, with the next one set for tonight. Maddasion said he went to the first concert and enjoyed it.
“I was able to go to the first one at the stadium, and it was a great event,” Maddasion said. “(It was) well put together, and we would much rather have had the concert after a ballgame, but this is a way to get out and be social.”
Though things are returning to normal, the mayor has to balance opening his city while protecting its residents from coronavirus exposure. Maddasion said the task has been challenging since the virus is new to everyone, but he said people practiced social distancing, among other things that helped keep the number of cases down, and now the city can return to some sort of normal.
“This is definitely an unprecedented time for any city, and there is no playbook or training for an event like a global pandemic,” Maddasion said. “It has been much easier to give the good news that people can get out and return to their normal lives while practicing social distancing than it was to recommend staying home and seeing businesses closed to the public.”
Maddasion said he can see things continuing to open across the city as the summer progresses, but he warned that the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. He said people in Clinton need to continue doing what they have been doing to ensure there is not a second wave.
“COVID-19 is not over and even though we are opening back up, we have to remain on our toes to fight this virus,” Maddasion said. “We need to stay the course on many policies and procedures we have adopted since March. Proper hygiene, social distancing, and wearing masks if you don’t feel good or if you are in the high-risk categories.”
Maddasion said he is proud of the way Clintonians took on the challenge to fight back against the pandemic. He said despite all of the odds, he believes this only brought the city closer together.
“We have a strong community and in this time of adversity, we have really come together,” Maddasion said. “Our businesses have remained intact even though they were hit pretty hard financially with this event. But my hope is we all come out stronger because of this. We have great citizens and great businesses and I feel the appreciation that we all have for our community is stronger.”
