CLINTON — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a proclamation presented to the Clinton City Council says.
A library card is the most essential school supply of all, the proclamation, read by Clinton Library Director Susan Mesecher, says. Libraries and librarians play a crucial role in the education and development of children and offer a variety of programs to stimulate an interest in reading and learning.
Signing up for a library card is the first step on the path towards academic achievement and lifelong learning, the proclamation says. Therefore, Mayor Scott Maddasion declared September 2020 Library Card Sign-up Month.
“This has been an interesting year for the library, said Mesecher after reading the proclamation. “We closed our library in March, ... and we didn’t reopen the downtown until July 8.”
As of Wednesday, the Lyons branch is open by appointment, Mesecher said.
“With COVID, we were able to increase our ebooks and e-audio material. We started our curbside service, which was very popular,” said Mesecher. That service is still popular, she said.
“We started our Facebook story times,” Mesecher said. “And we started an online summer reading program.”
More than 8,000 people have library cards with Clinton Public Library, Mesecher said. More than 7,000 of those are in the City of Clinton, but the library serves the entire county.
The library recently received its accreditation for the next three years, Mesecher said. The next project is creating a strategic plan, and the library will be looking for community input as it puts that plan together.
