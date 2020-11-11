CLINTON — In the name of transparency, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion spoke to Clinton residents online Wednesday about the City’s finances, projects and goals in an unusual year.
“On March 23, the City declared a local emergency and COVID-19 became the City’s top priority,” said Maddasion.
In Clinton County, more than 30 people have died from the virus, Maddasion said. The City has taken action to keep people safe, he said.
The City installed partitions to continue serving the public while keeping staff safe. It moved meetings online, allowing residents to watch and speak at meetings without attending in person.
“Our supply of PPE is strong in all departments,” Maddasion said. All staff including police and fire wear masks when interacting with the public, he said.
“I would encourage each and every citizen to do their part. Numbers are surging quickly,” Maddasion said, “and it is important that we all remain diligent in combating this virus.”
Maddasion asked residents to wear masks whenever they are out, to wash their hands, maintain social distancing and remain strong.
A second challenge the City faced came in the summer.
“We all placed a new word into our vocabulary on Aug. 10. That being derecho,” said Maddasion.
More than 20 million pounds of debris was taken to landfill, not including what was dropped in Liberty Square.
The City and other agencies opened a mobile resource center in Clinton Park under the direction of the Clinton Fire Department. The resource center allowed people to grab ice, water and food and charge their phones and other devices.
“Clinton was the first city to respond in this manner, and I am proud of our volunteers and city employees,” said Maddasion.
The mayor outlined the city’s goals, which include maintaining a strong financial position, improving communication and increasing the quality of life for residents and visitors to Clinton.
Despite COVID-19 and the derecho, the City maintains a strong financial position, said Maddasion.
The City lowered the property tax levy with the help of a franchise fee which generated $2.8 million. The tax levy decreased $16.32 to $15.32, below the 10-year average of $16.
COVID has challenged the city’s budget, causing a decreased revenue of $750,000. Staff has covered the shortage using proprietary funds, and departments are trying to forecast where city may end up if this continues.
“We’ll be budgeting extremely conservatively” in January, Maddasion said.
The City has received more than $4.8 million in grant funding which reduces the amount of tax dollars needed for those projects.
Communication remains the City’s top goal. “We are continuing to learn and grow and get better on that front,” Maddasion said. Transparency has never been better, he said.
Maddasion encouraged resident to contact council members for action on any questions or concerns. Council members’ contact information is available on the City’s website.
Information about the City’s projects is available on the Choose Clinton, Iowa Facebook and Instagram accounts. Council meetings are broadcast on the Clinton, Iowa YouTube and Mediacom channels.
The City publishes information about its departments and projects in the Lighthouse newspaper, delivered quarterly. City updates are posted at www.cityofclintoniowa.us.
Residents can also receive text message alerts by texting, CLINTON5 to 36000.
The City has 151 miles of road, which is a lot for a City of 25,000 people, Maddasion said. “We have a strong plan through 2023 to make sure every street in clinton is repaired.”
Despite all the obstacles, his first year as mayor has been extremely rewarding, Maddasion said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.