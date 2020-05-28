CLINTON — In his final scheduled web-based COVID-19 briefing, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion on Thursday provided the latest updates for the city as state-mandated restrictions are being eased and the city reopens.
On Thursday, Maddasion announced Clinton County has reported a total of 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 57 people recovered, two still recovering, and one fatality since the outbreak was detected in Iowa on March 8. He said he is proud of how the community has done its part to combat the coronavirus.
"That number is absolutely outstanding," Maddasion said. "I want to give a shoutout and a pat on the back to all of the residents, not only of Clinton but Clinton County. I think we've done an extremely great job of social distancing and keeping things clean and following the protocols and proclamations set forth by the governor."
Maddasion reiterated that though things are trending upward, that does not mean the virus is not still out there. He said people must continue doing their part to prevent an uptick in numbers. He asked residents to remain diligent as businesses are opening up and people begin to socialize.
As Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to roll back restrictions, Maddasion said, more local businesses will be allowed to reopen. Bars reopened Thursday. Starting Monday, casinos, speedways and racetracks, outdoor music venues, grandstands, amphitheaters, amusement parks, bowling alleys, and pool halls can reopen.
Maddasion said that as places reopen, it is important that residents follow the guidelines to social distance.
"Some of the bars are a little smaller in space," Maddasion said. "(They) can be a little cramped and it could be difficult at times to adhere to this, but we need to make sure we are doing our best to put everybody in a safe place even when they're out."
While many things are open or reopening, the Clinton Public Library and the city pool will remain closed until at least mid-June. Maddasion said they are still working on preventable measures for the library to make sure it is ready to open to the public. He said when the library does open, it will be by appointment only.
As far as the pool goes, the mayor said they want it to open so the public can use it, but the city is waiting on guidance from the governor. He said the pool will be filled and will first be open for lap swimming, lessons, and lifeguard training.
With social distancing becoming a part of the vocabulary, Maddasion said he wants people in the city to respect each other's choices. He said if people feel they are safe without a mask, he does not want others to bash them and vice versa. He said that is not a good representation of what Clinton stands for.
"Please don't shame or talk down or badger any folks that do feel comfortable," Maddasion said. "Let's end all of that negative stuff and let's make sure we are being positive."
Maddasion said residents have learned a lot about the importance of supporting one another during difficult times, especially supporting local businesses.
"We learned how important our local businesses are," Maddasion said. "Not that we didn't know that before, but it hits home even more. How great our businesses are in town here and really how important they are to our daily lives."
