CLINTON — The facilitator of the Clinton Parkinson's Support Group read a poem by a Parkinson's disease support group member at Tuesday's City Council meeting in recognition of Parkinson's Awareness Month.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion signed a resolution Tuesday declaring April Parkinson's Awareness Month. Lori Kennedy read a poem by a 40-year-old member of Clinton Parkinson's Support Group, a letter to her former self describing the hardships of this disease.
"Sometimes you'll feel like you have a wooden hand. It will hurt ... It's going to suck. But you're about to find out how strong you are," the poem reads. "You're about to find out what it means to have perseverance and grace."
Parkinson's disease is a chronic, progressive, neurological disease and is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in the United States, the resolution says. Parkinson's affects about 1 million people in the United States and the prevalence will rise to 1.2 million by 2030.
Parkinson's disease is the 14th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This proclamation highlights our support of the Clinton community and everyone here who has been affected by Parkinson’s disease,” said Kennedy in a press release this week.
“Together we can help our local community by raising awareness of the tools the Parkinson’s Foundation offers to empower people with PD and their loved ones," Kennedy said.
Commonly known for its movement or motor-related symptoms, people with PD are often more impacted by non-motor symptoms like apathy, depression, sleep behavior disorders, loss of sense of smell and cognitive impairment. The prevalence of the disease is expected to increase substantially in the next 20 years due to the aging population. Currently, there is no cure for Parkinson’s, but there are medications and treatments to live well with PD.
The Clinton, Iowa Parkinson’s Support Group meets virtually via Zoom the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. For meeting details, contact Kennedy at 242-7502.
