CLINTON — With total attendance estimates coming in at 25,000 over three days, Clinton officials are deeming the city’s first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival to be an epic success.
“Year 1 of Tailgate N’ Tallboys Clinton Iowa was absolutely epic,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion wrote in a Facebook post regarding the three-day festival that concluded Saturday in Clinton’s Riverview Park. “From our first act to our last, you all showed up and represented well. This event was a success because each and every person chose to support it.”
The Clinton Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival was formed in partnership with USA Concerts, an Illinois-based concert promoter that also is behind Tailgate N’ Tallboys concerts that in 2023 will take place in Bloomington, Illinois; Taylorville, Illinois; Auburn, Michigan; and Rockingham, North Carolina.
Maddasion and Director of Parks and Recreation Josh Eggers spearheaded local planning, working alongside USA Concerts for more than a year to prepare for the festival.
“I could not have asked for better partners on the planning side of this event than Josh Eggers and USA Concerts & Events,” Maddasion wrote.
“Partners is the key word. It took many conversations, texts, emails, and meetings to get to June 8, but we did it. I will forever be grateful for the partnership and friendship we created while bringing this great event to Clinton.
“Lastly, we all need to thank the City Council and the city departments. No way this gets done without them. I can only imagine what the council was thinking when Josh and I pitched this idea but they supported us and I hope we did right by that support in their eyes. The manpower and resources that the departments of our city provided were invaluable.”
He also said he was thankful for the sponsors and the many businesses that saw the potential for the event that featured four national acts each night and included Tim McGraw on Friday night and Jelly Roll closing out the festival on Saturday night.
One such supporter is James Hook of Hook’s Pub and Grill in Clinton.
“I was very impressed by the setup, the performers and how Clinton showed up for it,” Hook said. “It was a great event for Clinton and I hope this will bring in even more festivals and concerts. It’s a perfect use of the riverfront area.”
This is not a one-and-done-event for the city, which is under a three-year contract with USA Concerts.
Clinton also will host Tailgate N’ Tallboys in 2024 and 2025.
