CLINTON — Mayor Scott Maddasion doesn’t know the last time a Clinton mayor gave a State of the City address, but such a speech is important for government transparency, Maddasion said Monday.
“I’ve been told by some folks that in the past it has happened,” Maddasion said, but not in the recent past.
“I feel like its important for the citizens to get a good update for where we’re at,” said Maddasion. His address, set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, will inform residents about the city’s finances and projects, derecho cleanup and COVID, he said.
“If you don’t go to council meetings regularly you might not know what’s going on,” Maddasion said. “People have busy lives.”
Governments should be transparent, said Maddasion, and he’s happy to tell people about the great things that are going on in Clinton, he said.
“A lot of other cities do it,” said Maddasion. “I’ve been watching some of theirs online.
Maddasion will give the address at City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton, and residents are welcome to attend. Masks are recommended.
The address will be shown on Clinton’s Mediacom channel, its YouTube channel and on Facebook Live,” Maddasion said.
