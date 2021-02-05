CLINTON — A Cedar Rapids man originally charged with first-degree burglary was sentenced earlier this week on a misdemeanor assault charge.
Calvin E. McCambry, 46, was sentenced Monday on one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. A written guilty plea was filed by Attorney Michael Motto on Jan. 31. McCambry was originally charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.
District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 1 ordered McCambry to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with 15 days suspended and credit for 45 days served. A $430 fine was suspended. McCambry was placed on unsupervised probation for one year.
According to the affidavit, at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 16, officers responded to a Clinton residence in reference to a violent domestic incident. An officer made contact with a woman, who had obvious signs of injury. An officer observed swelling and bruising underneath the woman’s right eye and swelling underneath her left eye. The woman’s bottom lip was cut. The officer also observed redness on the left side of the woman’s neck.
The woman said McCambry entered her apartment and punched, kneed and dragged her by her hair and strangled her, the affidavit states. A witness said she witnessed McCambry punch the woman, the affidavit says. McCambry denied assaulting the woman, according to the affidavit.
