STERLING, Ill. — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, will host an event July 14 to recognize influential women of the 71st District. The event will involve nominations to recognize the influential women of the 71st District.
"We have all known great women in our lives," said McCombie. "Some are mothers or sisters, business owners or educators, but all are inspirations. I want to honor these women and highlight their effect on our lives. Please join me in nominating an influential woman in your life so that together we can recognize all the amazing women of the 71st District."
To nominate an influential woman you know, please send a short email with your choice to mccombie@ilhousegop.org. In your nomination, include:
• A short narrative supporting your nominee.
• The nominee’s contact information.
• First and last name.
• Address.
• City.
• Telephone/email.
• Your contact information.
The nominations are due in McCombie's office by July 1. All nominees will be honored at an event with other Women of Influence from the 71st District. Invitations will be provided upon receipt of the nomination.
