SAVANNA, Ill. – Surpassing a goal of collecting 28 blood units, State Rep. Tony McCombie and the City of Savanna's Jan. 3 blood drive at the Savanna Fire Department collected 31 units.
Of the units, 25 are whole blood units and six are Power Red Units. The American Red Cross reported up to 93 lives will be saved by the blood collected at this drive.
"Thank you to all of our donors and volunteers at this holiday season blood drive," said McCombie. "We are all so grateful for those who respond to the constant need for blood donations, but especially at such a critical time of need with blood drives canceled throughout the country and the need higher than ever."
The winter months can be among the most challenging times of year for the Red Cross to collect enough blood donations. Many donors are busy with holiday activities, and inclement weather can force the cancellation of blood drives. Additionally, some donors become temporarily ineligible because of seasonal illnesses.
Blood donors of all types, especially types O negative, A negative and B negative, and platelet donors are urgently needed to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Learn more from the American Red Cross or a local blood donation center of choice.
For more information on this or other state issues, call McCombie’s office at (815) 632-7384 or visit her website at repmccombie.com.
