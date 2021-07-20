SAVANNA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie has announced she is exploring a bid to run for State Senate in the new Senate District 37.
McCombie, a Republican serving in her third term in the Illinois House, was redistricted together with other Republican state representatives. This means to continue to serve she will have to challenge a fellow Republican.
Rather than challenge State Rep. Andrew Chesney or State Rep. Tom Demmer to continue to serve, McCombie is exploring around the new 37th State Senate District. McCombie would assumedly have to win a primary election by facing freshman Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, to win election.
The new 37th Senate District includes portions of Bureau, Henry, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.
“Democrat politicians drew this map behind closed doors and consolidated me with other Republicans, aiming to push me out of office,” said McCombie. “Rather than challenge a House colleague, many community leaders I represent are encouraging me to run to continue to represent them in the State Senate in District 37.”
“I am not done working for the people of Illinois,” she said. “Illinois taxpayers expect an honest, efficient government with an appreciation to protect our investments in shared priorities – my understanding of our agricultural economy in rural Illinois, how education and skills training policies can open doors to head-of-household jobs in rural and state-line communities, and the experience to protect and speak strongly on behalf of struggling taxpayers in Illinois. The transparency, work ethic and perspective I bring coming from the state-line region is a unique viewpoint that a legislator from the central part of the state likely has not experienced.”
McCombie owns a real estate appraisal small business, Blue Appraisals LLC, and works as a Realtor with Mel Foster Co. She previously served as mayor of Savanna and on the Savanna City Council. She is a graduate of Western Illinois University. Tony and Curt, her husband of 14 years, reside in Savanna currently, although McCombie will need to move if elected to the State Senate District 37 seat.
While many issues face the state, education, economic growth, public safety and strong constituent service are her priorities, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.