STERLING, Ill. — A comprehensive response to child abuse is why State Rep. Tony McCombie is gathering supplies needed by area children’s advocacy centers, she said.
The mission of children’s advocacy centers in Illinois is to respond when there is an allegation of child sexual abuse or severe physical abuse. When that happens, children are referred to a local Children’s Advocacy Center. There, an interview is conducted in a child-friendly environment by a trained professional. Members of the multidisciplinary team (medical and mental professionals, law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services and more) observe. Following the interview, the child, as well as family members, receive advocacy and medical and mental health referrals to help with the healing process.
“Often, members of our community have no reason to know about the work of our children’s advocacy centers, but the work they do is critical when responding to children who have been abused. When I asked these organizations if they had needs for donations of supplies to do their important work, they sent over lists which my staff compiled into a universal wish list to allow community members to help out,” said McCombie in describing the wish lists available at her website at repmccombie.com/supply-drive-wishlists/
“Our region is generous, and this is such an important cause, especially during the holiday season. These organizations work with children when children need community support the most. They thoughtfully and professionally advocate for those victimized. Now, the children’s advocacy centers can use our support to help them in their important work. I know our region will step up to the cause,” said McCombie.
Supplies purchased in-person locally or purchased online may be delivered to McCombie’s office at 2510 Locust St. #A, Sterling, IL 61081. McCombie will then deliver those supplies based on their requests to Children’s Advocacy Centers serving Rock Island, Henry, Carroll, Jo Daviess, and Whiteside counties in early December.
McCombie, a Republican from Savanna, Illinois, represents District 71 in the Illinois House of Representatives.
