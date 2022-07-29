SAVANNA, Ill. - During Spring Session, State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, assisted in passing House Bill 4766, which marks each Aug. 1 as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day in Illinois.
In honor of sweet corn and what it means to Illinois, McCombie will be hosting a Sweet Corn Celebration from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1 at 9317 Illinois 84, Savanna. There also will be bounce houses and face painting.
“Like millions of others in Illinois, sweet corn reminds us of summer and fun family memories. Sweet corn has always been a favorite of mine and we want to help make new family memories in Northwest Illinois," she said.
