SAVANNA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has officially launched her reelection bid for the Illinois House.
McCombie, who currently represents the 71st Illinois House District, will run in the new 89th Illinois House District, which is where her home in Savanna is located. The new 89th District consists of all or parts of Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Boone, Winnebago, and DeKalb counties.
“During my time in the House, I have challenged leaders in both parties to ensure Illinois taxpayers are protected and hard-working families in Illinois have safe neighborhoods, strong schools, economic opportunities and more freedom. Still there is more work to do to drive success for our region and achieve the ethics and state government reforms needed to promote growth and get Illinois back on track,” said McCombie, who is seeking the Republican party’s nomination in the June 28 Primary Election.
“I look forward to introducing myself, listening and earning the support of all voters who crave a better direction for Illinois. I’m guided by conservative principles, common sense and am committed to delivering results,” McCombie said.
McCombie is a small business owner of a real-estate appraisal company operating in Illinois and Iowa, Blue Appraisals LLC, and works as a real-estate broker with Mel Foster Co. She currently serves as state representative after serving as mayor of Savanna in Carroll County and on the Savanna City Council. She is a graduate of Western Illinois University.
For 15 years, she has been married to Curt, a volunteer fireman and lab technician at DuPont in Thomson, Illinois. She is part of a close-knit and active family, and her time revolves around them and outdoor recreational activities.
While many issues face the state, McCombie cites education, job growth, ethics reform, restoring public safety and strong constituent service as her top priorities.
