ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is officially launching her fifth annual Summer Reading Club for elementary school students who live or go to school in the 71st District.
The “Reading BUZZ” program is offered to encourage students to start or continue positive reading habits.
“I have always been an avid reader and as you can imagine, goal driven,” McCombie said. “I want kids to join our reading challenge and hopefully make memories they share later in their lives. Reading was a passion of my Grandma Reagans’ and we shared a lot of time together reading. This program could be a time for families to unplug, enjoy the quiet and each other’s company.”
Reading BUZZ challenges elementary school students to read eight books before Aug. 13.
Pamphlets are being electronically distributed now to schools and libraries, and paper forms are also available via direct mail upon request or online at repmccombie.com. Participation in this program can overlap with any other summer reading program offered through area libraries, schools, or other organizations.
Participants will receive a special treat to reward them for their reading and will receive a certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives. To participate, a parent or guardian must fill out and sign the form and return it to McCombie’s office by Aug. 13. Students or their parents may also fill out the form online at repmccombie.com.
