STERLING, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, in partnership with the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a free community paper shredding event from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Sterling Marketplace Pavilion on West Second Street in Sterling.
“Shredding documents that contain personal or confidential information is a great way to prevent identity theft, which is a growing concern for many,” McCombie said. “I am pleased to host this free event once again with the Sauk Valley Chamber so that people have a convenient, quick, and safe way to dispose of the paperwork they don’t feel comfortable casually throwing away.”
Only residential shredding will be accepted, nothing from businesses. Residents are asked to limit their shredding to two bags. Participants are asked to remove any binder clips from items to be shredded.
This is a drive-thru event, so residents can drive up and let the volunteers unload their documents, which will then be fed into a large document shredding truck. Park and watch spots are available for those who feel more comfortable waiting to watch their documents being shredded.
For more information on this event, call McCombie’s district office at (815) 632-7384.
