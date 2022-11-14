MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Community Hospital Foundation's Tour of Homes will be Dec. 1-3.
Five homes will be open to those attending. They are the homes of Bob and Kelly Gosch, Charla Olson, Larry and Jan Rogge, Paula Stinson and Matt and Brittany VanDrew. All will be decorated for the occasion.
The River Cities Quilters' Guild has donated a quilt for the silent auction. The quilt has a blue and silver color scheme in a pattern of evergreen-shaped trees that would be suitable for display the entire winter. This will easily cover a queen-size bed with a foot board, or fully cover a full mattress. Minimum opening bid is $250.
These items and many others can be found by going onto mchf.cbo.io and scrolling down to view the items. Online bidding takes place through Dec. 4.
This event is sponsored by the MCH Foundation, which has committed $1.5 million to the hospital expansion project.
