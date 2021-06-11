CAMANCHE — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, just weeks before the 31st annual Camanche MDA Fundraiser, organizers were forced to cancel.
Despite the cancellation, the community came through and raised over $32,000 in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. While the time frame is different this year, the iconic event is back in action through Sunday at Imperial Lanes in Camanche.
This event has an extensive history built around the camaraderie of the Camanche community and its support of local families affected by neuromuscular disease.
The event kicked off Friday with a scotch doubles bowling tournament at Imperial Lanes. On Saturday, the excitement kicks up with the traditional hog roast complete with carry-out dinner options, a Kiss the Pig contest, and a cake auction. The event will wrap up Saturday with a bags board tournament.
“This event and the entire Camanche community continue to amaze us with their commitment and support of MDA. Despite the many unknowns that the last year has thrown at all of us, the Paasch Family and their incredible committee have forged ahead to support MDA,” said MDA National Manager Jillian Harper. “This event is the longest-standing, family run fundraiser held for MDA of Iowa and we truly cannot thank this amazing group enough for their dedication to making this event happen year after year.”
Since its inception, the Camanche MDA event has raised $673,000, with 2019 being a record-setting year raising over $67,000, all to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This year, event coordinators are excited to have the event back in action and look forward to seeing if they can break the $700,000 mark.
Funds raised from the event go to help MDA’s efforts to fund ground-breaking research and life-enhancing programs, such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. They also help send kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp.
For more information or to get signed up, contact Cheryl Paasch at 563-522-2101.
