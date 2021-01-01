CLINTON — The Meadowview Recreational Association is seeking community support to keep Meadowview Pool open.
The Meadowview Pool, located on the north end of Clinton, has been a private and public community swimming pool since 1958. The pool has been open every summer except the summer of 2020 when it remained closed due to restrictions from COVID-19.
In recent years, the pool has been privately funded through memberships, donations, fundraisers and daily entry fees.
The Meadowview board is operating a 70-year-old facility with an infrastructure showing signs of wear that the organization needs to update, Board Member Gregg Obren said. And the organization could not open the pool in 2020.
“Because of the guidance by the CDC, we could not open the pool and be safe just because the exact structure of the pool does not lend itself to the activities that were approved by the Iowa Department of Public Health for lap swimming and swim lessons,” Obren said.
“We just don’t have the physical structuredness of the existing facility to be able to accommodate within the guidelines that are set up by the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
The board of seven members has worked diligently over the years to keep things going at Meadowview Pool, Obren said. They’re burned out.
Meadowview Pool was supposed to be a Homeowner’s Association Pool, Obren said. It does not really exist as it once did in the north end of town.
The board plans to place a survey on the organization’s Facebook page to access the community’s interest in helping maintain operation of the pool, Board President Tammy Isenhour said. The board believes keeping the pool open is a worthy goal, but it need to know if it can get community help, including grant writing or replacing the roof, Isenhour said.
“Those are all things that we’re going to ask the community if they’re still interested,” Isenhour said. “If they want the pool. And if they do, we don’t really need people to say, you should do this and you should do that. We need people to say, I can help with this and I can help with that.”
Three areas are needed to maintain Meadowview Pool, Obren said. Someone has to operate the pool, to maintain the facility and to write grants.
Board Treasurer Andrew Luett said the board has a good system in place with volunteers. Mothers with children are willing to assist in operations.
The seven board members are stretching themselves thin performing the daily operations and maintaining finances to keep the pool open, Luett said. The board members do not have time to do extra things, such as capital improvements, nor to find a way to pay for them, he said.
The board can pay for improvements through grants and fundraising, but Luett wondered who would spearhead the effort.
“Our board of seven, we are so consumed with getting the pool maintained, mowing the lawn, cleaning, staffing it,” Luett said. “Making sure all the financials are paid. And us seven are so thin just getting all of that done, we don’t have the time to do anything else. So it’s a catch 22. Because we know that it’s so desperately needed, but we can’t find or get the right people to help us.”
