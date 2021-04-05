CLINTON — The Med Tree campaign, annually sponsored by MercyOne Clinton Foundation, raised a total of $4,116 this year.
The funds will be used for the Emergency Prescription Fund administered through Information, Referral and Assistance Services. Recently, a check for the funds was presented to Regan Michaelsen, executive director of IRAS in Clinton.
The funds will help to provide financial assistance to people in the community who have emergency prescription needs.
“Every year, MercyOne has led the Med Tree campaign by accepting donations over the holiday season and we are grateful to our community members who generously support this important project,” said Julie Dunn, executive director of MercyOne Clinton Foundation. “Many people, who otherwise would not be able to obtain medications, benefit from the generosity of so many.”
Information, Referral, and Assistance Services accepts applications for emergency prescription funds at its office at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
