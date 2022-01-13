DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2022 travelogue series continues Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m.
Join Gary and Cindy Meden of LeClaire as they venture on a two-month road trip to Italy, starting in Sicily and ending in Venice. They will focus on some of the places in Italy that typically are not seen on group tours. Highlights include the inspiration for the Sistine Chapel, Greek temples, some of the best-preserved Roman mosaics, hill towns and beautiful lake and mountain scenery.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, the information will be posted on the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 320-4958. No travelogue will be shown if the Central DeWitt Community Schools cancel classes or dismiss early.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Face masks are not required but are recommended in the interest of protecting our presenters and fellow attendees. They may be removed when eating or drinking.
The series continues every other Tuesday. The next program, Feb. 8, is “Last Adventure of 2020: A trip to Ireland” in the early days of the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Jillian Aschliman of Bettendorf.
