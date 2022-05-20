CLINTON - Mediacom Communications announced the selection of two area high school seniors as recipients of the company’s 2022 World Class Scholarships.
Jaide Kueter of DeWitt is a senior at Central DeWitt High School, and Ellie Rickertsen of rural Clinton is graduating from Northeast Community High School in Goose Lake. Each student earned a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of academic accomplishments and leadership.
“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Jaide Kueter and Ellie Rickertsen,” said Mediacom Group Vice President Todd Curtis. “I’m proud that our company supports talented local students with scholarship support. We congratulate all graduates in the Class of ‘22, and particularly acknowledge Jaide and Ellie for their outstanding achievements.”
This year marks the 21st consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband and digital video services. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.
