CAMANCHE — Camanche Fire Department Medical Director Dr. John Dixon will be retiring from his position on the department.
His retirement will become effective March 1, 2020.
Dixon began his duties as the medical director in 1988 under late Fire Chief Bill Rowe. He provided medical direction to the department for over 32 years. Under Dixon’s leadership, the department moved from an EMT level ambulance service to a paramedic level ambulance in 2010.
“Dr. Dixon provided an invaluable service to this department and this community for over 32 years. We are grateful for his leadership and his service,” said Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte.
Dixon’s picture has been added to the wall that features those members serving 25 or more years on the department.
