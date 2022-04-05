CLINTON – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, and Camanche Police Department are hosting two drive-through medication and vape take-back locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.
They will be located at the Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse Parking Lot at 241 Seventh Ave., Clinton, and the Camanche Police Department, 819 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
Residents at that time can drive through and drop off their outdated or unneeded medication or vape/electronic cigarette devices. This event will be held regardless of the weather. Those dropping off items will remain in their car to drop off medication and vapes and can expect it to take 5 minutes.
An additional consequence of the vaping epidemic is the fact that communities have to deal with increasing amounts of dangerous waste, including e-cigarette devices, cartridges or “pods”, and lithium-ion batteries and other e-waste. This event will safely dispose of both the vape device and battery. Batteries must be removed from vape devices and placed in a sealed Ziploc bag.
If assistance is needed with removing the battery from the vaping device, organizers suggest contacting the retailer where the device was purchased, searching the internet for removal, or contacting the coalition at (563) 241-4371.
Local law enforcement is partnering with the local youth substance use prevention coalitions, the Camanche DeWitt Coalition and the Gateway ImpACT Coalition, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to hold the take-back day. There is no cost for this event. No sharps, needles or business waste will be accepted. Medication can be left in its original container.
Clinton County has collected and destroyed over 11,000 pounds of medication since the program began in 2008. This will be the first time vapes/electronic cigarettes will be collected.
Those unable to attend can also drop off medication during normal business hours at one of the drop boxes located at:
- Camanche Police Department, 819 S. Washington Blvd., Camanche.
- DeWitt Police Department, 1505 Sixth Ave., DeWitt.
- Fulton City Hall, 413 11th Ave., Fulton, Illinois.
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton.
- Scott Thrifty White Drug, 629 Sixth Ave., DeWitt.
- Wagner Pharmacy & Integrated Health, 1726 N. Second St., Clinton.
- Walgreens North, 1905 N. Second St., Clinton.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2715 S. 25th St., Clinton.
For more information about this event or medication/vape storage and/or disposal, contact the Gateway ImpACT Coalition at (563) 241-4371 or kristin@csaciowa.org.
