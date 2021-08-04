FULTON, Ill. — After a break of over a decade, National Night Out is returning to Fulton this Friday.
The Fulton Police Department invites community members to attend National Night out from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. A majority of the preparation has been done by Sgt. Dwayne Hamilton and Officer Adam Wherry, Fulton Police Chief Nick Neblung said, adding the event is not just for Fulton residents but residents throughout the Gateway area.
“When we have things happen here in Fulton from the law enforcement perspective, you might see Clinton cops,” Neblung said. “You might see Clinton County, Whiteside, Morrison, Prophetstown. One of our very heavily relied upon part-time officers is a Prophetstown sergeant. Erie has been up here to help us. State police. Fish and Wildlife. Federal officers. The DNR. These are all different people that actually come in and out of our buildings on a daily basis in the course of their duties and we want them to be in town.”
National Night Out will have representation from the Fulton Police Department and many other public service entities, including the Clinton Police Department, Clinton and Whiteside County sheriff’s offices, Morrison, Prophetstown and Erie police departments, Clinton, Fulton and Albany fire departments, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and MedForce helicopter, Neblung said.
Food will be available for sale from the River Bend Sports Boosters. Lemonade shakeups from Steam Anchor will also be available. A showing of the movie Zootopia is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.
“It predates me but I believe it’s been 15 to 17 years since they did National Night Out here in Fulton,” Neblung said. “So this is basically I’d say it’s the first one...We’re starting over. We’re rebranding it for what we want it to be.”
