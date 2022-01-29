After more than 40 years of practice, Camanche dentist Gary P. Low has decided to retire.
After earning his Doctorate of Dental Science degree from Creighton University, Low began practicing dentistry in August 981. It was then that he joined his brother, Dr. Michael J. Low, at his practice in Camanche that he’d established in 1978.
Dr. Michael Low liked the idea of establishing his practice halfway between the University of Notre Dame, where both brothers had earned their undergraduate degrees, and their hometown of Onawa. They’re still avid fans of The Fighting Irish.
Gary Low has seen many changes in the field of dentistry take place throughout his career, including advances in technology and the challenges of practicing during the COVID pandemic. Regardless, he has had many happy employees over the years, namely Theresa Jones and Penny Steines; each worked for him for 25 years.
Low has been, and plans to continue to be, a very active member of his community. As a Jaycee’s member, he helped in building the Platt Park softball diamond, as well as the Camanche High School grounds pavilion. He is a Kiwanis member, a member of the Party in the Park Committee and has been a Church of the Visitation board member for over 40 years. Low has coached Little League baseball, softball, football and basketball. He also initiated the first Camanche Days Race in 1981.
Low says he’s grateful to have been able to work in a town where many of his patients have turned into friends. He’s planning to spend his retirement playing golf, traveling, and enjoying time with his friends and family. His wife, Karlee Low, adds that he also hopes to finish her “to-do” list sometime in 2040.
