Print

OCT. 19

• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

• Mayor’s Youth Commission, 1:50 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St..

• River Bend School Board’s Citizen Advisory Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.

• Clinton South Fourth Street area revisioning input session, 5-7:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

• River Bend School Board’s Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.

OCT. 24

• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center,

OCT. 25

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.

OCT. 28

• Advisory Appointments Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall.

NOV. 8

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.

NOV. 14

• Clinton School Board regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.

NOV. 22

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.

Tags

Trending Video