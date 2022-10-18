OCT. 19
• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
• Mayor’s Youth Commission, 1:50 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St..
• River Bend School Board’s Citizen Advisory Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
• Clinton South Fourth Street area revisioning input session, 5-7:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
• River Bend School Board’s Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
OCT. 24
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center,
OCT. 25
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
OCT. 28
• Advisory Appointments Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall.
NOV. 8
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
NOV. 14
• Clinton School Board regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
NOV. 22
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
