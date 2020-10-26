Throughout the summer and fall of 2020, by far and away the most commonly reported scam to me is the Social Security scam phone call. This scam features a call from someone claiming he works for Social Security, and knows about fraud on the recipient’s Social Security account. The call often includes threats of arrest, suspension of benefits, or “lockdown” of the account.
Why does this continue to be the most popular with the cheaters who plague us with robocalls? Well, because it works. It scares people, and it scares enough people into paying money, to make it worthwhile. Not all these calls sound exactly the same, because the scammy folk behind these are constantly tweaking and refining their product to boost their haul. Pam, a 70-year-old Clinton woman, found herself the latest victim of the refinement of this fraud, which demonstrates also why crooks love to use fake or spoofed phone numbers.
Pam is no stranger to scam phone calls. She’s received and ignored calls about student loan debt, the IRS, grants, you name it, she’s heard them – and never believed any of them… until early in October 2020. Pam received a call from someone who said he worked for Social Security, and wanted to alert Pam to someone hacking into her Social Security account.
This caller told Pam that someone used her account to purchase real estate in Texas. The caller said the local Clinton police wanted to investigate this also, so he explained he joined Pam with them on a conference call. The caller told Pam to set this situation right, she needed to go to her bank and withdraw “all your money”. In Pam’s case, that was $800. Pam went to her bank and withdrew the money. All the while, the caller tried to keep Pam on the phone, but, as cellphones sometimes do, the call dropped off a few times. Each time it did, the caller rang Pam back – and the number he called from showed as the non-emergency number of the Clinton Police Department. That reinforced the caller’s claim this was a conference call with the Clinton police.
The caller gave Pam instructions to use her money to buy Amazon and eBay gift cards, which she did, and loaded the money on to them. The caller asked Pam to reveal the access or claim codes on the reverse of the cards. She did and told the caller the codes. At this point the caller hung up, after telling Pam to expect the police to show up in an hour with her money.
An hour passed. Nothing. Pam called the police, and learned she was scammed. Pam and I worked together and immediately contacted Amazon and eBay. We found out the Amazon card still had $400 on it, but someone already used the eBay cards. At Pam’s request, Amazon locked their card, preventing someone from using it. We’re working now to get Pam a refund.
Pam’s story was not an isolated incident. I received a call from a woman in Grand Mound with the same story, but she never paid out any money. She did report the caller asked to connect her with the “nearest police department”, in her case, DeWitt. He phone showed calls from the Dewitt Police Department, but in her case, this evidence was unconvincing.
These stories offer up several lessons to us that need repeating:
• Social Security will not call you. Social Security communicates through the U.S. mail. Same is true of virtually all government agencies.
• Do not rely solely on the phone number you see on your Caller ID or smartphone screen to prove a call as real. Phone numbers are so so easy to fake. Before you take any action from a phone call you didn’t expect, verify the situation.
• Never ever buy a gift card at the direction of a stranger. No legitimate business or government agency demands payment using gift cards. Many clerks at stores retailing such cards will question buyers. Listen to them. If they are alarmed, pay attention to them.
• If you do fall for a fraud and buy gift cards, report it to the gift card provider immediately. Save the card and receipts. The sooner you make a report, the better the chance of a recovery.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.