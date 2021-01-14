Two different Clinton residents came within moments of losing tens of thousands of dollars in two separate elaborately structured tech support scams last week.
In each case, the scam began with the victims working on their computers, which locked up and sounded a loud audible alarm. The screen displayed a “help” number. When the victims called the number, the person answering claimed to work for Microsoft. The Microsoft team then kept the victims on the phone for hours, convincing them someone used their bank accounts to receive and send money to other organizations. The Microsoft team claimed this showed one or more people working at the bank must be involved in criminal activity.
The Microsoft team told the victims, to flush out the crooks at the bank, they needed the victim to withdraw all their money and send it to a Federal Reserve account for safety. The Microsoft team provided written instructions to the victims to take to the bank to wire transfer their funds to a bank in Thailand. The team also gave the victims a phony story to tell officials at the bank, if questioned.
Fortunately, the schemes unraveled when the victims came to the bank to set up the wire transfers, in one case of $39,000, and in the second, of $19,500. Bank officers became suspicious, asked questions, learned the background, and stopped the transfers.
This scam bears many of the hallmarks of what in pre-digital days we called the bank examiner scam. Back in those “good old days”, the unlucky victim received a phone call or visit from someone posing as a bank examiner, asking for help in catching a crooked banker. This help involved the victim withdrawing all their money from the bank, and turning it over to the phony bank examiner. You can probably guess how that turned out for the unwary victims.
The electronic version of this scam starts with your computer locking up. If this happens:
• Do not contact the “help” number displayed on your screen. Try some troubleshooting like shutting down the unit, then starting up again. Or reach out to a local tech, or someone you trust for help.
• Do not allow anyone you don’t know to gain access to your computer.
• Do not ever provide financial information to strangers. Anyone who asks you to send money anywhere and “keep it a secret” is teeing you up for a scam. If something sounds fishy, ask someone you trust for advice. Call your bank, call your law enforcement agency, or call me.
LOOK ALIKE WEBSITE SCOOPS UP PERSONAL INFORMATION
In my last column, I wrote about the distribution of the latest Economic Impact Payments, or EIP 2.0. I wrote that if you wondered about the status of your payment, the Internal Revenue Service website at IRS.gov featured links allowing you to make an electronic inquiry and find out where your payment set in the system. A Morrison, Illinois woman heard about this advice secondhand and went online. She mistakenly went to a lookalike website, probably something close to IRS.gov, and filled out an online form with personal information, including her social security number. The mistake didn’t become apparent until after she submitted the online form, and received a response telling her she needed to pay for the EIP information. Further, she received an email from Been Verified, a commercial public records database, telling her “your search is ready”.
This woman’s error cautions us of the consequences of visiting the wrong website in a search for information. If you are unsure where to seek information, ask for advice from someone you trust. It’s better to be cautious than to try to put the genie back in the bottle after publishing your own identity online.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
