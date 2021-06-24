The Wild Rose Casino will play host to an Iowa Fraud Fighters Forum – Shield Your Savings on July 8, 2021 in Clinton. Fraud Fighters is an educational program developed by the Iowa Insurance Division, designed to bring the public current information from a variety of fraud experts. The July 8 session will run from noon to 2 pm. Did you notice that’s lunchtime? A complimentary lunch is provided.
If you attend, you’ll hear about investment fraud, cryptocurrency frauds (does anyone really understand cryptocurrency?), Medicare scams, elder exploitation, and Ponzi schemes. You’ll hear from actual victims of some of these schemes. Sounds like you will learn a lot in two hours, plus get lunch.
You need to RSVP for the forum, by calling 866-559-7114 or online at IowaFraudFighters.gov. Capacity is limited, so get it done if you want to go.
DID YOU GET A MESSAGE ABOUT AMAZON CHARGES?
It looks like Amazon imposters made a big push last week, sending out emails, robocalls, and actual calls, notifying the message recipients about “a charge to your Amazon account.” I received five complaints in one morning, and the Federal Trade Commission showed Amazon imposters as their top trending complaint for the week. While the details of these messages vary, the overall thrust is to alarm the recipient enough about these supposed charges, to the point the victim returns a calls or replies to the email. An unlucky Clinton woman found out what happens when you do respond to these messages.
Patricia Bahnsen is an Amazon shopper, so it did alarm her when someone claiming to work for Amazon called her and told her of a $726 charge to her account. The imposter persuaded Patricia to believe she needed to buy a $500 Apple gift card, to gain access to her Amazon account and stop this charge. In a further twist, the imposter coaxed Patricia to open a link in a text message he sent her, which gave him access to her smartphone. The imposter pressured Patricia to furnish a photograph of her driver’s license, and give up her social security number. He managed to get her credit card number when she used the card to buy the gift card.
The Amazon imposter used three common tactics on Patricia:
• He kept her on the phone for three hours as she tried to meet his demands. Scammers love it when they can isolate their victims, preventing them from asking for advice or help.
• After Patricia paid for the first $500 gift card, the imposter demanded another $1,500. Almost all scammers want to run up the score after their first successful fraud, and make additional demands
• This imposter wanted to collect his money through gift cards. Criminals love gift cards, as they are easily resold and virtually untraceable.
Patricia’s luck changed for the better when she went to Hyvee to buy additional gift cards, and encountered a suspicious Hyvee manager, who asked questions and refused to sell the cards, telling Patricia she was dealing with crooks.
I do not foresee this fraud going away soon, so we can look forward to these calls, emails and message from Amazon. If you’re not an Amazon shopper, you will know when you get such a call, it’s phony. If you do maintain an Amazon account, you can quickly check your profile to see about orders through your account. If you don’t know how to do that, learn. Also take time to further research some of the security features of your Amazon account, like two-factor authentication.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
