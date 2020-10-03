Phony calls from the Social Security Administration flooded the country in July and August 2020. These were far and away the leading complaint I received in those months.
Most of the calls came in as recorded messages, delivering some kind of threatening or alarming message about the recipient’s social security account. Those who returned the calls talked to someone who claimed you committed fraud with your social security account, as it linked to some drug smuggling crime in Texas. The goal of these crooks was to force people to reveal their social security numbers, and pay money to get out of trouble.
But maybe we are getting a reprieve from these calls, at least for a time. In September, those complaints to me dropped off significantly. They did not stop, but sure declined. Some news out of the federal courts might be a factor.
In a news release on Aug. 26, 2020, the Social Security Administration reported a U.S. district court in New York issued a permanent ban against two companies and their owners from operating as voice-over internet protocol phone service carriers. According to the complaint by the government, these companies received “millions of internet based calls every day”, mostly from abroad, and transmitted these calls into the systems of domestic phone carriers.
VoIP is the main reason robocalls of this nature can even happen. This technology allows crooks anywhere to make tens of millions of phone calls using the internet, for fractions of pennies per call. The calls are transmitted through the internet to VoIP carriers, called “gateway carriers” in this country, who convert the calls into voice or analog calls, and transmit them into the US telephone network. The VoIP carriers in this case worked with the criminals sending the messages, even selling them the phone numbers left on victim’s voice mails, to deceive them and make it appear those calls came from real phones in the US.
It’s good to see the people who make the technology work for the scammers get shut down, at least for a while. I would like it better if someone spent time in prison for such activity.
SHINY SILVER NOT THE REAL DEAL
Everyone knows, “All that glitters is not gold.” I will add to that, “Not everything that shines is silver.” A retired man from DeWitt brought that old aphorism into focus several weeks ago with his account of buying some mail-order silver coins. “Rick” as I will call him, likes collectible coins. He saw an ad on his Facebook news feed, offering 28 Morgan silver dollars for $210. A Morgan silver dollar is a collectible coin, minted with 90% silver in the coin. At that price, the seller offered the coins at considerably less than the price of silver as a commodity. Rick saw an opportunity here, and ordered the coins.
They arrived, and Rick inspected them. “They looked perfect”, was his assessment. But Rick noticed they shipped from China, which seemed curious to Rick. So Rick ended up visiting with a Quad-City coin dealer, who took one look at one coin, and pronounced them as fake. “If they contain any silver at all, it’s a very tiny portion” was the verdict of the dealer. Definitely not 90% silver. Likely not worth even a dollar.
Rick offers us his story as a cautionary tale of how a Facebook ad can be a sham. And he tells me, he still sees the ad pop up.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.