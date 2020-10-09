We write a great deal about the risk of scams and fraud associated with incoming phone calls and text messages. And the fact is, the Federal Trade Commission confirms about 75% of people reporting fraud, report the incident originated through a phone call. But that still leaves a healthy percentage of scammy stuff brought to us by other means – including email. Two scams which came to my attention in September 2020 give us something to think about regarding email scams.
Joan, a 70-plus widow from Clinton, received an email which looked like it came from Home Depot. The email, featuring flashy graphics and big, bold print, prompted Joan to “take this 30 second survey” and qualify for “amazing trials” as a thank you. This intrigued Joan enough to click the survey link, and answer a few questions. Then Joan received a prompt to select one of five offerings as her “thank you”. Joan selected a flashlight, but she needed to furnish a payment method to pay $5.75 shipping and handling for the flashlight. Joan decided to send a check. She received the flashlight, which she described as junk. And she received an email, informing her the two week trial period passed, and she owed $55 for the flashlight. Using information from Joan’s check, these crooks electronically withdrew the $55 from her bank account. So Joan needed to go through the effort of closing that account and disputing these charges. Her efforts to contact the “survey” went nowhere. Home Depot told her they did not authorize or send out this phony email.
Joan fell victim to a phishing email, one that appears to come from a legitimate source, but is not. It came from a spoofed or fake email address. How can you tell if it’s legitimate? We should always look skeptically at emails we don’t expect, especially if they offer us free benefits, or want us to click embedded links, “for more information.” The email addresses of phishing emails can look very close to the real deal. A phishing email might omit one letter, or add a character or numeral. For example, “Election” might appear as “Electon” in a spoofed email address.
My reference to elections is not accidental. The FBI issued a warning on October 2 to look out for just such a thing, phishing emails or spoofed websites, designed to spread false or misleading election information. One tip they provided: If you are viewing a website address, know that websites from real government agencies end in the domain name .gov. Malicious actors wanting to steer you to fake websites may register a fake website using the more common domain .com. For instance, the real Social Security website is ssa.gov. Someone with malicious intention might register something like ssa.com. Here are some more tips from the FBI, relevant to elections or just everyday life in the cyberworld:
- Do not open e-mails or attachments from unknown individuals. Do not communicate with unsolicited e-mail senders.
- Never provide personal information of any sort via e-mail. Be aware that many e-mails requesting your personal information appear to be legitimate.
- Verify the spelling of web addresses, websites, and email addresses that look trustworthy but may be close imitations of legitimate election websites.
- Seek out information from trustworthy sources, verifying who produced the content and considering their intent. The Election Assistance Commission (https://www.eac.gov) provides a vast amount of verified information and resources.
Death threats by mail
A DeWitt woman, let’s call her Geneva, became alarmed when someone sent an extortion demand to her email account. The sender informed Geneva someone hired him to splash acid in her face to cause painful, lifelong misery to her. But her double-dealing assailant-in-waiting offered Geneva a deal. In exchange for her sending $500 in bitcoin to an account, the sender agreed “to be inactive”. The sender promised, in addition to his “inactivity”, to reveal the name of his client.
Although it alarmed her, Geneva suspected this was a hoax (she’s right) but felt others should know this kind of message can end up in your inbox. The sender wanted to impress Geneva with his knowledge of her life and routine by showing her a password he wrote she used. That effort failed when he quoted a phrase Geneva never used or heard of. But this ploy of showing off a password is pretty common in emails seeking to extort money into Bitcoin. If something like this comes your way, and it looks like someone got hold of a password, consider this before you get too rattled. Most data breaches of business or government involve compromise of passwords or user names. It’s another reason to regularly change up your passwords.
Contact Seniors vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
