The latest legislative package from the U.S. government to address the health and economic effects of the COVID pandemic, called the American Rescue Plan, is now the law.
Tens of millions of Americans will start seeing the impact soon, when direct deposits of $1,400 will credit to their bank accounts. Those not receiving direct deposits can expect checks mailed to them, or debit cards delivered by mail. You can go online to irs.gov/getmypayment to check the status of your payment. By one report, the U.S. Treasury expects to send out $400 billion in direct payments in this latest effort.
With that much money circulated into the economy, it’s a sure bet many scammers are looking to quickly relieve Americans of their payments. The government is repeating previous warnings to us, hoping to keep the funds in the hands of those for whom it’s intended. Here are the three top warnings:
• Your government will never ask you to pay upfront to receive this payment. If anyone does, it’s a scam. No exceptions.
• Your government will not call you, text you, email you, or send messages through social media, asking you for bank accounts, credit cards, or social security numbers. Anyone making such an ask is a crook – always.
• No one legitimate will ever demand you make a payment by gift card, cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin), or transfer money through Western Union or Moneygram, or Walmart2Walmart. If you hear of such a demand, you know it’s coming from a criminal.
The rescue plan’s immediate $1,400 payments might be the most well-known feature, but the law contained other provisions that can interest criminal organizations. The law directs additional money to the Affordable Care Act, increasing health insurance subsidies for policies offered through exchanges. That money might focus crooks to contact us using various tricks and ruses, looking for health insurance information, perhaps demanding payment or information for this coverage. The same three warnings I already detailed apply to health insurance matters also.
WHAT ABOUT CABLE OR SATELLITE SERVICE UPGRADES?
So far in March 2021, I received four calls from area seniors reporting phone calls from parties offering to upgrade their cable or satellite TV service. The callers know which cable provider their prospective victim uses, such as DISH, Direct TV, or Mediacom, and claim to work for them. The caller offers to “upgrade” or enhance the quality of reception. The caller talks their victim through checking some settings on the television, and declares the unit now “upgraded”.
After the upgrade, these callers spring an offer of discounted monthly rates, or the elimination of payments entirely for future months, in exchange for a check. The crooks ask for $150 to $400, and want the check mailed to a post office box. And they want the check mailed right now. They are persistent in their calling to pester victims until the check gets mailed.
Well, this is all a scam. These callers have no association with the major cable providers. They can’t upgrade anything, but they can get a check cashed before the victim figures out what happened. Remember, you can always call your provider directly and ask about these upgrades and great deals. If you are drawing a blank on finding a phone number for DISH or Direct TV, just look on your monthly statement. You’ll find the number.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 242-9211. Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
