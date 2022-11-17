Seniors vs. Crime takes complaints from people about scams. Some of the complaints concern scams and fraud schemes which worked, costing money or information. Other complaints I hear tell me about scams attempted on folks, but which never succeeded. One of the more common questions that go along with the complaints is: “Does anyone ever catch these scammers?”
Sometimes they do get caught. And it might surprise us who gets arrested and prosecuted for these crimes. Here is a case in point:
The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Oct. 6 that three Iowa women pleaded guilty to their participation in an international online fraud scheme. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville pleaded guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering charges.
What did these three relatives do? The federal indictment tells us the Sterks conspired with a man in India, Ankur Khemani, and another man in Maryland, Gaurav Bhasin, to run a fake internet tech support enterprise, which sold worthless and unnecessary computer programs and services in the US.
Their victims received pop-ups on their monitors that locked up the computer, displayed scary messages about hackers and dire consequences, and the need for immediate action. The message also displayed a toll-free help number.
Victims calling this number for help reached a phony technician who gained remote access to their computers, ran phony tests that demonstrated the need for software upgrades costing anywhere from $300 to $1,500. The phony technicians directed their victims to send payments by check to US addresses.
And that’s where the Sterks became involved. They set up bogus companies to receive these payments. They opened bank accounts for these bogus companies, where they deposited the checks. After keeping 5 or 10% for themselves, they transferred the remainder of the payments to bank accounts in India. They did this for four years, from 2014 to 2018. They shifted their accounts through several banks, as the banks became suspicious of the transactions. This is classic money laundering.
The plea agreements between the government and the Sterks call for them to serve one year in federal prison and pay restitution and fines.
I am familiar with Marilyn Sterk. A rural Grand Mound woman made a complaint in May 2018 to me about a tech support scam that snared her. A scammer wanted the Grand Mound woman to send a check for $400 to a Pella address that Marilyn Sterk used. The woman in Grand Mound never sent the check. I got hold of Marilyn by phone. She admitted she maintained bank accounts on behalf of her friends in India, and sent lots of money to them. She swore it was all legitimate. I warned her then it was pretty illegal, and needed to stop.
The case with Marilyn and her relatives serves as a good example of the various layers and players these scams involve, weaving together call centers and phony techs in India, women living in rural Iowa, and ever-shifting bank accounts. The fate of Marilyn, Jennifer, and Teresa Sterk is a reminder money laundering is always illegal, and comes with consequences. Anyone in an online relationship who asks you to open bank accounts or transfer money is always a criminal, and you should immediately stop contact with them.
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
