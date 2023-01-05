FULTON, Ill. — The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday on Jan. 18.
Randy Meier will be providing our program this week, "Wilderness Volunteering." He has enjoyed challenges in the outdoors all his adult life. Since retiring from full-time employment in 2011, he has participated in many service projects in remote wildlands in the US, improving trails, building bridges, and conducting archeological surveys.
These activities have allowed him to sleep under the stars from Montana to New Mexico, and gain appreciation for wilderness areas in the US. His spectacular pictures will leave you in awe of this beautiful country we call home.
The doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20 a.m. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public.
