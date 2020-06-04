It caught a great many people by surprise when the U.S. Treasury sent out Visa prepaid debit cards as the economic impact payments authorized by the CARES Act.
The CARES Act authorized the Treasury to pay out up to $1,200 to each of us. The initial publicity issued by the authorities told us to expect payment by direct deposit into our checking accounts, or that the government planned to send a check. Apparently after the passage of some weeks, the Treasury realized its check writing capacity could not keep up with this demand, so to hasten the distribution of this money, they chose the option to send out prepaid cards. They mailed out 4 million of these cards, going to Americans for whom the government lacked direct deposit information.
That created its own set of problems. No one expected to get Visa cards. The cards arrived showing a return address of Money Network Cardholder Services. The envelope gave no hint of U.S. government affiliation. Instructions enclosed told the recipient to call a number to activate the card. This phone call required callers to provide their social security number. These factors combined caused many recipients to doubt the authenticity of the cards. Many people thought “scam.”
But the cards are real. They can be used as debit cards, or the funds on the cards can be transferred into other accounts. The Iowa Attorney General made a media release on June 2, summarizing discussion he held with the U.S. Treasury to solve some of the problems that arose:
• If you destroyed or discarded your card, the Treasury waived the $7.50 replacement fee. If you need a replacement card, call 1-800-240-8100; press 2, to reach a live representative. You need to provide the last six digits of your social security number.
• Daily limit for cash withdrawals increased from $1,000 a day to $2,500 a day.
• No fees to transfer the funds to a bank account.
• Cards issued with an incorrect last name, like a spouse’s name, are still valid.
Metabank, which issued the cards under the Visa brand, planned to update their website, EIPcard.com, to reflect these changes.
Whether you received a direct deposit, a Visa card, or a check, you should expect to receive a letter from the U.S.Treasury about 15 days later, telling you how your payment was sent. If you didn’t receive your payment, this letter tells you what your next steps should be.
IF YOU DIDN’T GET ANY PAYMENT YET?
Now is the time to start find out why. The government gives several reasons your check is yet to arrive:
• Your income or eligibility required you to file 2019 tax return, but you did not. In this case, you need to file that return.
• You didn’t need to file a return in 2018 or 2019, but you had dependents.
• You received VA benefits or SSI.
You should visit the Internal Revenue Service at irs.gov/getcoronavirusrelief to see what needs to be done to receive your payment.
