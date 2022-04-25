CLINTON — Keenan Meinecke became a Clinton County deputy sheriff when he was sworn in Monday.
Meineke’s friends and family watched as he took an oath before Judge Kim Shepherd and pledged to, faithfully and impartially, support the federal and state constitutions.
Meinecke’s wife, Megan, then proudly pinned her husband’s new badge onto his uniform. Their infant daughter’s playful noises broke the silence of the courtroom while Meinecke received this honor.
He brings with him years of training and expertise to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to 12 years that Meinecke spent with the Maquoketa Police Department, he has spent time as a K-9 handler, defensive tactics instructor, and firearms instructor as well.
“I look forward to it. I’m super excited to come down here and work for the Sheriff,” Meinecke said, “I hope to wear this uniform the rest of my career.”
