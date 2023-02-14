CLINTON — The Clinton Substance Abuse Council is welcoming Grant Melton to its team of community substance use professionals.
Melton is now the coordinator for the PFS-PAM (Partnerships For Success to Prevent Alcohol Misuse) grant, which will focus on alcohol misuse in adults age 45 and older in Clinton County. This program is designed to raise awareness of the dangers of adult binge drinking and to help reduce the amount of alcohol-related deaths in Clinton County.
He brings over 20 years of work and experience to this position. He is eager to educate and inform Clinton County residents about the effects of alcohol misuse. He is a lifelong member of the Clinton community and is passionate about developing an infrastructure that promotes change, awareness, and prevention.
CSAC will be hosting an open house to welcome Melton and provide an opportunity for community members to meet him from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at CSAC's office on the second floor of the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third Street, Clinton.
Reach Melton by email at grant@csaciowa.org, by office phone at (563) 241-4371, or on his mobile phone at (563) 362-0330.
