CLINTON — Clinton Art Association members will display their work at the River Arts Center through Dec. 26.
Among the artists exhibiting during the winter show is Bonnie Temperly, a former art teacher. "I taught out here in town for 30-some years," Temperly said during an artists' reception Sunday.
Temperly's watercolors and original greeting cards are on display and for sale at River Arts center.
Temperly's son, Ben, inherited her talents, Temperly said. His art is in the member exhibit as well.
Greg Dickinson is a member of the Clinton Art Association Board, but the only painting he showed was that of an Oreo cookie displayed on the food table with the Oreo cookies.
Dickinson said the annual member show usually draws about six exhibitors, who display oils, acrylics, photography and other media.
Greg Steele paints with oil on hard board rather than canvas. "I was a commercial artist for a long time," said Steele. He worked with tempera on board, and after that, he didn't like the feel of the canvas.
Steele continues to paint on Masonite. It last longer and is less fragile than canvas, he said.
When the commercial art world turned to computers, Steele created computer illustrations for a few years, but then left the commercial realm and took his art to galleries. He's shown his artwork throughout the Midwest, in Chicago, Milwaukee, Des Moines and St. Louis, he said.
Steele paints scenes from photographs, he said. He's tried onsite painting, but too often the scene changes before the painting is finished. He remembered working on an outdoor scene for a week, and the last day he went to the site, he found that workers had taken down many of the trees.
Temperly also works from photos, she said. "Photos are a lot easier to work from and they don't change."
Anne Swan-Johnson has many Kokeski dolls and shares them in her paintings. "I love their patterns," she said.
Swan-Johnson also creates wood prints. "Out for a Ride" is part of the member art exhibit.
"I've taken several classes at Clinton Community College," Swan-Johnson said, and is currently studying drawing with Phoebe Jan-McMahon.
Swan-Johnson studied under Janet Checker in Galena, Illinois, studied figure sculpture at Evanston Art Center and throws pottery.
"And I write," said Swan-Johnson. She published a book of poetry in 1998.
Her art isn't her living, Swan-Johnson said. "It's creative. Some things are still babies to me," she said; she can't part with them.
"And I'm a collector on top of it all."
The exhibit opened Nov. 18 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 26, except for Christmas Day. Artists exhibiting this year are Karen Austin, Ronald Blatchley, Judy Doughty, Ade Golden, Diane Guntzel, Martha Hayes, Deborah Jacobsen, David Kracht, Mary B. Paul and family, Greg Steele, Anne Swan-Johnson, and Bonnie and Ben Temperly.
