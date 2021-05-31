CAMANCHE — After a year break due to COVID-19 in 2020, Camanche held its annual Memorial Day service at Rose Hill Cemetery on Monday.
A 2010 graduate of Camanche High School, Capt. Anthony Stoll, was the speaker for the annual service. Stoll graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. Stoll served five years active duty in the 1st Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington and is currently a member of the Army Reserve 103rd Expeditionary Command in Des Moines.
Stoll noted Memorial Day was first observed after the Civil War and called Decoration Day because families typically decorated the gravesites of loved ones with flowers or flags. This is done across America today, Stoll said. Arlington National Ceremony conducts over 3,000 ceremonies and hosts more than 4 million visitors yearly, Stoll said. There are more than 400,000 individuals buried in the hallowed grounds, he added.
“The loss of these brave men and women throughout our nation’s history are felt deeply in families and communities across this great nation,” Stoll said. “In the Army, in which I proudly serve, we consider our greatest asset our people. Our all-volunteer Army is a credit to the Americans of all races, genders and creeds, and our common commitment to defense and the love of country binds us together and unifies us.”
Following the basic officer leadership course, Stoll was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Stoll served five years on active duty as a fire support officer, fire direction officer and battalion adjutant. He transitioned from active duty in November 2019 and accepted an Army reserve position out of Des Moines. He currently trains with his unit monthly.
Many folks have no idea who paid the price so we have what we have today, Stoll said. Stoll hopes Americans can remember the link they have with all generations who have gone before, selflessly served the country and paid the ultimate price, he said.
“It saddens me to think that many Americans really have no idea of this ultimate price,” Stoll said. “And I commend you all for doing your part in not to forget. From the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, our Vietnam, Korean and World War veterans, all the way back to the American Revolution, our soldiers continuously put the welfare of the nation, the military and their fellow service members before their own. It is a reminder over the true cost of war and a reminder to those who have died while answering the call to serve our nation.”
May was Mental Health Awareness Month, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said. He noted 17 U.S veterans die daily by suicide.
“That’s 6,200 veterans every year taking their own life due to PTSD and or other mental illnesses, Willis said. “So as we honor those, some of who have given the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy the freedoms and liberties that we sometimes take for granted, I would ask that as we go forward today, you keep in mind those folks who are struggling, who have given of themselves to protect us and who now need our help.”
